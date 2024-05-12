Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Announces Dividend of $2.53

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 2.5252 per share on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Group’s previous dividend of $0.99.

Macquarie Group Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS MQBKY traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $128.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,068. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.45 and its 200 day moving average is $120.74. Macquarie Group has a 1-year low of $100.27 and a 1-year high of $133.85.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

