Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LEGN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Legend Biotech from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.64.

LEGN traded down $2.28 on Thursday, reaching $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,491. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 0.12. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $42.08 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average is $58.57.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.63 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 181.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

