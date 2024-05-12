Orchid (OXT) Market Capitalization Tops $94.98 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $94.98 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011471 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001517 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,215.09 or 1.00002456 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00013270 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09745797 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $3,144,871.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

