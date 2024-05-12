Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KPTI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.16. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Karyopharm Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Michael Mason sold 27,687 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $32,393.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 404,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michael Mason sold 27,687 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $32,393.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 404,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 80,470 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $94,149.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 166,690 shares of company stock worth $197,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $762,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,769,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 108,286 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

