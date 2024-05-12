Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $554,041.81

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $143.23 million and approximately $554,041.81 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002253 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 143,253,496 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.