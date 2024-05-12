BMO Capital Markets Increases International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target to $30.00

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

International Money Express Stock Performance

Shares of IMXI stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.70. 277,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $171.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.55 million. Research analysts predict that International Money Express will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at International Money Express

In related news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $500,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,955.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Money Express

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in International Money Express by 39.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

