Roth Mkm Boosts GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target to $2.75

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Roth Mkm from $2.25 to $2.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded GrowGeneration from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

GrowGeneration Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.92. 746,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,496. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $177.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.99. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $49.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.03 million. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 22.68%. Equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrowGeneration

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,306 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 325.3% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 850,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 650,692 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 42.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 515,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 152,929 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 500,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 42,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $936,000. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrowGeneration

(Get Free Report)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

