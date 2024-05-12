Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Price Target to $67.00

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMCR. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.00.

Get Immunocore alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Immunocore

Immunocore Stock Down 1.5 %

Immunocore stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.95. The stock had a trading volume of 335,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,995. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.52. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Immunocore by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Immunocore by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Immunocore by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.