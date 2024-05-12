Short Interest in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Declines By 38.8%

Posted by on May 12th, 2024

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the April 15th total of 12,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Invesco Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of IVZ opened at $15.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. Invesco has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -106.67%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 451,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 37,811 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,966 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth $163,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVZ

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.