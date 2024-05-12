Short Interest in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Declines By 38.8%

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the April 15th total of 12,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Invesco Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of IVZ opened at $15.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. Invesco has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Invesco

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -106.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 451,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 37,811 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,966 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth $163,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

