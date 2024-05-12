Piper Sandler Increases Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $18.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Robinhood Markets from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Shares of HOOD traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.23. 24,466,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,342,518. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 108.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $222,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 854,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,244,560.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,413,026 shares of company stock valued at $38,927,267. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,419,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 325,506 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,009,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 109,652 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 583.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 132,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 113,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

