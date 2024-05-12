Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
Shares of HBIO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 69,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,624. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.
Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.
