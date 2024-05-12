Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of HBIO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 69,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,624. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 37.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $124,000. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,141,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 141,353 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 866,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

