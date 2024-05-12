Northwest Financial Advisors Takes $95,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $176.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.74. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

