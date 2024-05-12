ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Down 95.2% in April

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the April 15th total of 1,633,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.2 days.

ZTE Stock Performance

ZTE stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. ZTE has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Get ZTE alerts:

About ZTE

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.