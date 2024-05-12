ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Down 95.2% in April

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the April 15th total of 1,633,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.2 days.
ZTE Stock Performance
ZTE stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. ZTE has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $4.00.
About ZTE
