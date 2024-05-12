Northwest Financial Advisors Invests $134,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $235.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

