Northwest Financial Advisors Invests $193,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,998,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,549,000 after acquiring an additional 393,031 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,048,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $71.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average of $68.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

