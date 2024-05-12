Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,911 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,300,000 after acquiring an additional 428,310 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 864,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,451,000 after acquiring an additional 250,115 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,004 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 130.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

