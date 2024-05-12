StockNews.com Lowers Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MARA. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.69.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 12.7 %

MARA stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,095,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,107,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a current ratio of 30.50. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,392 shares during the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $11,531,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after buying an additional 410,146 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 159.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 323,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,429,000 after buying an additional 296,776 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

