Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing stock remained flat at $3.09 during trading hours on Friday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85.
About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing
