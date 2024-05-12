Accredited Investors Inc. Buys New Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 441,597 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $104,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NSC opened at $230.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on NSC

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.