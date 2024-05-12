Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 246,015 Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 246,015 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Orion were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Orion by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Orion in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Orion by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of OEC opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. Orion S.A. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $28.48.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Orion had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Orion’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

