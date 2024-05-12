Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 16,033 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,033 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $12,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,423,000 after purchasing an additional 307,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,008,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,159,000 after acquiring an additional 193,198 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 354,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 150,099 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 23.0% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 778,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,728,000 after acquiring an additional 145,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $121.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.09. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $87.07 and a 1-year high of $122.23.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,600. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cfra raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

