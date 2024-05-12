Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

NYSE:IBM opened at $167.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.01 and its 200 day moving average is $172.04. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

