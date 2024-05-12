Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Holdings Lifted by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 392,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 23,068 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 254.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 84,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 2.53. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

