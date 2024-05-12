The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,887,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,148,402,000 after buying an additional 994,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,318,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,592,010,000 after purchasing an additional 195,512 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% during the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,014,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,407 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.0% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,416,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,486 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $105.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

