Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $267.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $241.00 to $267.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DUOL. Bank of America increased their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $244.63.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $188.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $251.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.48 and a 200-day moving average of $207.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total value of $371,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,005 shares in the company, valued at $30,483,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total transaction of $371,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,483,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 22,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $4,850,785.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,223 shares of company stock valued at $26,893,230 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,411,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,211,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 2,767.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 45,157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 147.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,374,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.