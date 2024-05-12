Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Up 50.2% in April

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 575,000 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the April 15th total of 382,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 411,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNCY. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,594,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,984,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,985,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNCY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,206. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

