Citigroup Cuts Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Price Target to $100.00

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DOX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.83.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $83.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average is $87.55. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,694,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth $96,934,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,153,000 after acquiring an additional 621,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after buying an additional 576,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 333.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 449,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,003,000 after acquiring an additional 346,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

