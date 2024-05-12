BTIG Research Trims DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Target Price to $7.00

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DocGo from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on DocGo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.75.

Get DocGo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DocGo

DocGo Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DCGO stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. DocGo has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $199.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.48 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocGo will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Burdiek bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 571,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DocGo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in DocGo during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocGo in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocGo

(Get Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.