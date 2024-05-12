Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Short Interest Update

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the April 15th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Upexi news, CEO Allan Marshall acquired 103,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $72,109.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,861,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Upexi stock. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 428,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Team Hewins LLC owned about 2.11% of Upexi at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upexi stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 29,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,431. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. Upexi has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter. Upexi had a negative return on equity of 40.72% and a negative net margin of 22.63%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Upexi in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

