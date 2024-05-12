Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Down 60.8% in April

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the April 15th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Verb Technology Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of Verb Technology stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 4,598,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,401,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. Verb Technology has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

