Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Down 60.8% in April

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the April 15th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Verb Technology Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of Verb Technology stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 4,598,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,401,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. Verb Technology has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $3.30.
About Verb Technology
