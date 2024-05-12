Sapphire (SAPP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,364.07

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $1,364.07 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.64 or 0.04792391 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00055167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019388 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011634 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00014072 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,746,222,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,725,640,577 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

