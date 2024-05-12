Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target to $5.00

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DCGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DocGo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.75.

DCGO stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. DocGo has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $314.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). DocGo had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $199.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocGo will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Burdiek bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 571,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DocGo during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DocGo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

