Short Interest in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Decreases By 47.5%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 372,800 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the April 15th total of 709,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 449,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.62. 121,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,840. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.47.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, a protein based immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

