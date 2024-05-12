U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Short Interest Update

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the April 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
U.S. GoldMining Stock Down 5.2 %
U.S. GoldMining stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 42,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. U.S. GoldMining has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $16.35.
U.S. GoldMining Company Profile
