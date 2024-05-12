iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Up 111.0% in April

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 111.0% from the April 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,585,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,016,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 189,978 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,709,000. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,696,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ USXF traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $44.18. 44,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $45.47.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1057 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

