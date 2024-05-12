Wrapped HBAR Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $584,962.31 (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $3.94 billion and $584,962.31 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,738,995,211 tokens. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,738,995,210.68152 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.10802476 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

