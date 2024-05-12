Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.75

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.75 and traded as high as C$15.49. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$15.10, with a volume of 690,305 shares traded.

PEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.27.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

In other news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$39,150.00. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total value of C$509,250.00. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$39,150.00. Insiders sold a total of 108,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,840 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

