Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. Zomedica had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 143.67%.

Zomedica Stock Down 14.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM opened at $0.14 on Friday. Zomedica has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zomedica

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zomedica stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform; TRUVIEW, a digital cystoscopy platform that offers automated slide preparation within the instrument; and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system.

