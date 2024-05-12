JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.5-429.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $426.88 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.590-0.610 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.69.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.23 and a beta of 1.01. JFrog has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 32,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,436,256.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,987,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,892,597. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,654,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,383,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 32,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,436,256.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,987,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,892,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,355 shares of company stock worth $22,340,017 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

