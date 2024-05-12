Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUW opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $14.42.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

