Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,223,500 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the April 15th total of 2,077,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Yamada Stock Performance

Shares of Yamada stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. Yamada has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

Get Yamada alerts:

Yamada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer electronics retailing activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Denki business, Housing, Finance, and Environmental segments. The Denki business segment sells home appliances, such as televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines, as well as home information appliances comprising personal computers, and mobile phones.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.