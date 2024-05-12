Reviewing Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF)

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Oxford Instruments has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadcom has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Broadcom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Instruments $536.00 million 2.84 $70.63 million N/A N/A Broadcom $35.82 billion 17.24 $14.08 billion $26.98 49.40

This table compares Oxford Instruments and Broadcom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Instruments.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Instruments and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A Broadcom 29.93% 47.71% 16.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oxford Instruments and Broadcom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Instruments 0 1 0 0 2.00 Broadcom 0 2 20 0 2.91

Broadcom has a consensus price target of $1,285.41, indicating a potential downside of 3.56%. Given Broadcom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Broadcom is more favorable than Oxford Instruments.

Summary

Broadcom beats Oxford Instruments on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray. Its products are used in various industries, such as advanced manufacturing, agriculture and food, astronomy, automotive and aerospace, bio imaging and life science, chemical and catalysis, energy generation and storage, forensics and environment, geology, petrology, mining, metals, alloys, composites, ceramics, pharma, photonics, polymers, quantum technologies, semiconductors, microelectronics, and data storage. Oxford Instruments plc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. It provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; wireless local area network access point SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing custom silicon solutions; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layer devices; and fiber optic components and RF semiconductor devices. The company also offers RF front end modules and filter; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; custom touch controllers; inductive charging; attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; preamplifiers; optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, and motion control encoders and subsystems; light emitting diode, ethernet PHYs, switch ICs, and camera microcontrollers. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

