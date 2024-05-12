Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the April 15th total of 292,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Yuexiu Property Price Performance

Shares of Yuexiu Property stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Yuexiu Property has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98.

Get Yuexiu Property alerts:

About Yuexiu Property

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Yuexiu Property Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages properties primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Management, Property Investment, and Other. The company is involved in holding investment properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Yuexiu Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuexiu Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.