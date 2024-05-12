Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the April 15th total of 292,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Yuexiu Property Price Performance
Shares of Yuexiu Property stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Yuexiu Property has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98.
About Yuexiu Property
