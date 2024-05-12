dogwifhat Price Tops $2.98 on Major Exchanges (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 12th. dogwifhat has a total market cap of $2.98 billion and approximately $225.54 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dogwifhat has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One dogwifhat token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.98 or 0.00004880 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dogwifhat alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

dogwifhat Token Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,906,024 tokens. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin. dogwifhat’s official website is dogwifcoin.org.

dogwifhat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,906,024.014368. The last known price of dogwifhat is 3.02286702 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 343 active market(s) with $250,275,789.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dogwifhat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dogwifhat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dogwifhat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dogwifhat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.