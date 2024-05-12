ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Short Interest Update

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,172,400 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 1,641,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 185.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZZHGF opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co, Ltd., an Internet-based Insurtech company, engages in the provision of internet insurance and insurance information technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Insurance, Technology, Banking, and Others segments. It offers critical illness, health, and medical outpatient and emergency insurance; e-commerce insurance; flight accident, flight delay, travel accident, and flight or hotel cancellation insurance; motor insurance; cargo and shipping return insurance; credit and bond insurance; pet, pet food safety, pet transport protection, pet anesthesia accident, and employee accident insurance; liability insurance; and phone screen cracking, drone, and household property insurance solutions.

