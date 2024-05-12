ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Short Interest Update

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,172,400 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 1,641,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 185.7 days.
ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZZHGF opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.
ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Company Profile
