Short Interest in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Expands By 30.1%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,100 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the April 15th total of 209,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,771,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Zion Oil & Gas Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ZNOG opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Zion Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.14.
Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile
