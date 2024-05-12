2,646 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,646 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOL. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 26.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 104.3% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.4 %

TOL opened at $127.02 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.40.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.