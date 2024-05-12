Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,666 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 635.0% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.2 %

PARA opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.32%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

