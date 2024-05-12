Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,117 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Shell by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Shell by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,771,000 after acquiring an additional 62,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Shell by 16.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.23.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

