Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 12,224 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 61,017 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 224,293 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 54,356 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 108,762 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

